GitPoint

GitHub in your pocket

What is GitPoint?

View repository and user information, control your notifications and even manage your issues and pull requests. GitPoint is the most feature-rich unofficial GitHub iOS client that is 100% free.

GitPoint Profile Screen

Control your notifications

View and control all of your unread and participating notifications.

GitPoint Notifications Screen
GitPoint Repository Screen

View any repository or user

Easily obtain repository, user and organization information with a clean and simple interface.

GitPoint Repository Screen

Manage issues and pull requests

Communicate on issue/pull request conversations, apply labels and assignees, and more. With GitPoint, you can even review and merge pull requests with a design you're already familiar with.

GitPoint Issue Screen GitPoint Pull Request Screen GitPoint Issue Change Screen

Another GitHub client?

Every currently available iOS client that I tried to use was either too simple (single-feature), required payment for the most basic of features (such as commenting on an issue) and/or didn't have the best UI.

I was pretty suprised that I couldn't find a single client that I enjoyed using, so I built this bad boy.

Y no Android?!?

Since this was built with React Native, publishing an Android version is something that we definitely need to do.

There's an open issue to track this, so take a look there to get an idea of when it'll be released!

Does this have everything?

Nope! Well, not yet :). There are definitely features that still need to be included and you may notice a few bugs here and there.

Please take a look at the issue list to see all of the features we plan on adding. Moreover, don't hesitate to file an issue for a bug or a feature request!

Can I contribute?

Yes please! GitPoint is open source and that's what makes it so great. Feel free to put up an issue for anything you notice or a pull request to fix an existing one. Even if you have little to no experience with React Native, I'll be more than happy to help :).

Take a look at the contributing guidelines for detailed steps on how you can contribute.