What is GitPoint?
View repository and user information, control your notifications and even manage your issues and pull requests. GitPoint is the most feature-rich unofficial GitHub iOS client that is 100% free.
Control your notifications
View and control all of your unread and participating notifications.
View any repository or user
Easily obtain repository, user and organization information with a clean and simple interface.
Manage issues and pull requests
Communicate on issue/pull request conversations, apply labels and assignees, and more. With GitPoint, you can even review and merge pull requests with a design you're already familiar with.
Another GitHub client?
Every currently available iOS client that I tried to use was either too simple (single-feature), required payment for the most basic of features (such as commenting on an issue) and/or didn't have the best UI.
I was pretty suprised that I couldn't find a single client that I enjoyed using, so I built this bad boy.
Y no Android?!?
Since this was built with React Native, publishing an Android version is something that we definitely need to do.
There's an open issue to track this, so take a look there to get an idea of when it'll be released!
Does this have everything?
Nope! Well, not yet :). There are definitely features that still need to be included and you may notice a few bugs here and there.
Please take a look at the issue list to see all of the features we plan on adding. Moreover, don't hesitate to file an issue for a bug or a feature request!
Can I contribute?
Yes please! GitPoint is open source and that's what makes it so great. Feel free to put up an issue for anything you notice or a pull request to fix an existing one. Even if you have little to no experience with React Native, I'll be more than happy to help :).
Take a look at the contributing guidelines for detailed steps on how you can contribute.